Video: Telangana woman beats wheelchair bound father-in-law in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A wheelchair-bound man was beaten by his daughter-in-law in Nalgonda district. The incident was caught on CCTV and has now gone viral.

The incident reportedly occurred in November. The video of the incident surfaced recently.

The woman is seen hitting the elderly man, before grabbing a slipper and thrashing him repeatedly. The video also recorded her holding his head and hitting him with rage. She was also seen speaking something to the man while charging at him violently, however, the CCTV footage didn’t capture the audio from the incident to figure out what lead to the altercation between the two.

Also Read Will raise Lagcherla issues in Telangana Assembly: KTR

As the assault on the elderly man continued, the family’s pet dog was seen trying to intervene and stop the woman. Netizens reacted to the video, condemning the woman’s act.