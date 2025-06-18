Tension in Mallepally over mosque land; AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain protests

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th June 2025 2:51 pm IST
Tension in Mallepally over mosque land
Tension in Mallepally over mosque land.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Mallepally, Hyderabad, on Wednesday afternoon after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain protested over a mosque land row.

A heavy police force was also deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Mosque land row

It all started after an advocate claimed possession of the land where the mosque, Masjid-e-Ibrahim, is constructed.

MS Creative School

The protest triggered after officials visited the mosque based on the case filed by the advocate in the court.

Advocate at mosque in Mallepally
Protest at Mallepally
Tension in Mallepally

When officials started visiting the mosque, locals began gathering. Later, the AIMIM MLA also joined them. During the protest at the spot, people were seen raising slogans too.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain offered prayer at mosque in Mallepally

The MLA not only participated in the protest but also offered prayers in the mosque.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Speaking to the media after the incident, he said that AIMIM workers were at the mosque since last night.

He also promised to obtain a stay order from the court by submitting the relevant documents.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th June 2025 2:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button