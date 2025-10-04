Video: TGRTC bus gets stuck in pothole at MGBS

Hyderabad: A TGSRTC bus got stuck in a pothole at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 4.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the bus’s front tyres sinking into the pothole. With the help of bystanders, the RTC driver successfully takes the vehicle out.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

On September 27, flooding was reported in MGBS after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) was forced to divert buses to alternative points to ensure the safety of passengers during the Dasara and Bathukamma rush.