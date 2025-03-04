Video: Times Square hosts Taraweeh prayers for third consecutive year

Hundreds of Muslims from all ethnic backgrounds gathered in New York City’s Times Square and offered Taraweeh prayers, special prayers performed after breaking the fast during the month of Ramzan.

This event was organised by Muslim social media influencer SQ in collaboration with Muslims Giving Back and Droplets of Mercy.

Videos of the congregational prayers have surfaced on social media, showing the worshippers offering a prayer in the heart of New York City, the city’s busiest artery and making an emotional supplication.

This Taraweeh prayer event marks the third consecutive year. In 2022, Muslims performed Taraweeh prayers for the first time in US history at Times Square. Last year, 2,000 iftar meals were served to Muslims on the sidewalks of Times Square.

The key site of New York is one of the largest commercial intersections for tourists to enjoy their entertainment venues located in Manhattan, New York. As the tradition continues to grow, the Times Square Taraweeh remains an inspiring reminder of the strength and unity of the Muslim community in America.







