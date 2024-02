Hyderabad: In an accident that took place on the national highway in Telangana, several tons of live fish were crushed.

The incident occurred when a lorry loaded with fish lost control and overturned on the national highway in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

A lorry loaded with #fishes, went out of control and overturned on the National Highway in #Wanaparthy, at the wee hours of Tuesday.



Several tonnes of live fishes spread all over the road and are seen crushed by the other vehicles 😞#Telangana #RoadAccident #Overturned pic.twitter.com/kWVZlUZ9k5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 6, 2024

Following the incident in the early hours of Tuesday, several tons of live fish were scattered across the road and crushed by other vehicles.

Subsequently, videos of the fish lying dead on the national highway are making rounds on social media.