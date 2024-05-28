Video tour of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s luxurious cruise

Mumbai: The much-awaited second pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to dazzle the world. After their extravagant celebration in Jamnagar earlier this year, the couple is taking things up a notch with their upcoming festivities. Let’s dive into the luxuriance of their second pre-wedding bash!

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Second Pre-Wedding

The Venue: A Luxurious Cruise

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have chosen a luxurious cruise as the venue for their pre-wedding celebrations. The ship, covering an impressive 2365 nautical miles, will sail from Italy to Southern France. It’s not just any ship—it’s a floating paradise where elegance meets extravagance.

Lavish Guest Rooms

An Ambani fan page shared glimpses of the ship’s interiors, revealing the opulent guest rooms. These bedrooms are nothing short of a five-star hotel suite. Soft tones, minimalistic yet sophisticated decor, and plush furnishings create an ambiance of pure luxury. Anant and Radhika’s guests will undoubtedly feel pampered as they enjoy their stay on this magnificent vessel.

The ship boasts top-notch amenities, including party spaces, an indoor pool, and elegant lounges. Imagine sipping champagne by the poolside, surrounded by the azure sea—a dreamy experience indeed! Anant and Radhika, along with their friends and family, will celebrate their joyous union in these exquisite surroundings.

The festivities kick off with a grand welcome lunch on May 29, 2024. The starry night promises glamour and excitement. But that’s not all—the celebrations continue with an event titled ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ensuring that every moment is filled with magic and splendor.

The pre-wedding ceremony invite itself is fit for royalty. It details the events, timings, and dress codes, leaving no room for the ordinary. Anant and Radhika’s wedding promises to be a blend of tradition, opulence, and modern elegance.

Star-Studded Guest List

Celebrities like Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, and many others have jetted off to Italy to be part of this grand celebration. The cruise will witness 800 special guests, making it a star-studded affair.