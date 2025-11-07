Video: Truck rams into TGSRTC bus in Hyderabad, passengers injured

Hyderabad: In yet another accident involving a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, a truck rammed into a stationary bus in Hyderabad’s Aramghar crossroads on Friday, November 7.

Passengers suffered minor injuries following the accident and received medical attention. The Rajendranagar police have registered a case and are investigating. A video shared on X shows the tail lights of the bus being damaged and the passengers checking on each other.

A DCM truck collided with a stationary TGSRTC bus at Aramghar Crossroads, within Rajendranagar Police Station jurisdiction.



Multiple passengers sustained minor injuries and received immediate treatment at the scene.



Police have filed a case and initiated an investigation. pic.twitter.com/z0k4ztpGWb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 7, 2025

Following the accident, one of the passengers was heard saying, “The RTC is done and dusted”. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

This is the latest incident where an RTC bus has been involved in an accident Telangana.

Previous bus accident in Telangana

On November 3, a TGSRTC bus carrying about 70 passengers, collided with a tipper vehicle laden with crushed concrete at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road. Seventeen bus passengers were crushed and buried under the gravel, leading to their instant deaths. Both drivers also perished.