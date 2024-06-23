Video: Two held for robbery bid at jewellery store in Hyderabad

Prime accused had returned from the US and was staying here.

Medchal police crack the 'Jagadamba Jewellers' robbery case within 24 hours and arrest two persons
Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested in connection with the robbery attempt and attack on the owner of a jewellery store here on June 20, police said.

The prime accused had returned from the US and was staying here. He resorted to such crimes and was previously arrested, they said.

The two accused–one of them wearing a burqa and another a helmet had entered the jewellery store in Hyderabad and threatened to kill the owner. They even stabbed him while trying to loot the shop. However, both the accused were forced to flee after the owner raised an alarm.

Police formed 16 teams and verified 161 CCTV footages in the locality, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Medchal Zone) N Koti Reddy said.

The two accused, aged 36 and 23, were arrested at Nampally here on Saturday, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

