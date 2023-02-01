Video: Two Muslim minors tied to tree, beaten in UP’s Barabanki dist, 3 held

Three persons – a father and his sons – were arrested on Wednesday on charges of assaulting two Muslim minor boys in Khasparia village of Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the incident happened on January 29. The victims – Shadab and Shakeel – had gone to the village to collect fodder for their goats.

As they were returning home, they were suddenly intercepted by Triloki and his sons – Sonu and Suraj – who tied them to a tree and started beating them with sticks.

A video has gone viral on social media platforms regarding the incident. In the video, abuses are being hurled at the minor boys who look visibly scared.

The boys were soon rescued by nearby villagers. They informed their father Majbulla who immediately rushed to the spot and took his boys home.

A police complaint was lodged against Triloki, Sonu and Suraj under sections 342 (Whoever wrongfully confines any person shall be punished with imprisonment), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, police said that Triloki has alleged he beat Shadab and Shakeel because they were caught harassing his minor daughter.

While Triloki is in his 50s, Sonu and Suraj are majors. Investigations are still on, police said.