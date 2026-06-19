Video: Water leakage at Navi Mumbai International Airport

Viewers were quick to speculate the source of the water, noting that there was hardly any rain in the city that could cause the leakage.

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Water leakage at Navi Mumbai International Aiport
Water leakage at Navi Mumbai International Aiport

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at an estimated cost of Rs 19,650 crore, faced water leakage issues months after it began commercial operations in December 2025.

A viral video that surfaced on Wednesday, June 17, shows the baggage claim area taking the brunt of the damage, with water continuously pouring down onto the conveyor belts.

Viewers were quick to speculate the source of the water, noting that there was hardly any rain in the city that could cause the leakage. While some users said such problems are to be expected for an airport that opened just five months ago, others opposed. “Since it was a newly built airport, the problem should never have arisen,” a user said.

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“They said airport is not fully developed! If you have so much problem, then use the Mumbai Airport,” another user said.

A third comment read, “Even before the proper arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, this is the condition of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport.”

Following decades of planning and delays, the first phase of the airport was inaugurated on October 8, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first proposal for an airport at Navi Mumbai was submitted in 1997 by the City and Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial operations officially commenced on December 25, 2025.

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