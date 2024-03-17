Video: Water tanker filling sump at KCR’s residence raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: As concerns over depleting groundwater levels pinch city residents, a video of a water tanker parked outside the residence of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has gone viral raising eyebrows.

The video shows the water tanker, parked at the BRS supremo’s Nandinagar, Banjara Hills residence, filling up a sump. Ironically, Nandinagar residents face severe water woes, every summer. The tanker was arranged by BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

As concerns over depleting #groundwaterlevels pinch #Hyderabad residents, a video of a #watertanker parked outside the residence of former Telangana chief minister #KCR has gone viral raising eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/dMpZaLLsAX — Veena Nair (@ve_nair) March 17, 2024

Manikonda, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, and Jubilee Hills have been facing water scarcity problems. The water shortage reduced in February but by mid-March, it peaked.

Recently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) hired private tankers to supply water to the affected areas.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rs 14 cr allotted to resolve drinking water issue in Yakutpura

Presently, the water board operates 750 tankers, authorized to deliver water to consumers, paying them 500 per trip. This spike in bookings, quadrupling compared to last year, stems from groundwater depletion, with over 70 per cent of borewells running dry.

The private tankers are charging anywhere between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2500 per trip.