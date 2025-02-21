Video: Wife catches GHMC official red handed with another woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official was caught red-handed by his wife when he was with another woman at Warsiguda in Secunderabad on Friday, February 21.

The wife, Kalyani, grew suspicious when her husband Janakiram, a GHMC joint commissioner, spent long hours away from home citing work-related issues.

Her suspicion grew stronger when he spent long hours over the phone. Kalyani decided to take matters into her own hands and began monitoring his movements.

On Friday, Kalyani along with her relatives arrived at an apartment in Warsiguda and caught the GHMC official with the woman.

Upon seeing the two together, a raged Kalyani and her relatives thrashed Janakiram. While he was getting pounded by the relatives, the alleged woman hid inside the bathroom.

After being alerted, the Warasiguda police reached the spot, rescued them and shifted to the police station.

“Kalyani married Janakiram six years ago. However, she alleged that he harassed her for not having children and started having affairs,” the Warsiguda police released a statement.

The woman alleged that Janakiram has been involved in extramarital affairs with other female colleagues in the past.

A video of Kalyani and her relatives confronting and beating the GHMC official has gone viral on social media.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official was caught by his wife while he was with another woman on Friday, February 21. The incident occurred at Warsiguda in Secunderabad. The man is identified as Janakiram, a joint commissioner of the GHMC. pic.twitter.com/V9dRJ2No0Y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 21, 2025

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.