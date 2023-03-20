Video: Woman collapses while dancing at wedding in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman collapsed and died during a wedding procession in Allipuram of Khammam district, Telangana, turning the joy of celebrations into mourning.
Later, the doctors confirmed that the woman Rani died due to a brain stroke while dancing to the music played by the DJ at the wedding in Telangana.
Unfortunately, Rani is not the only victim of such incidents that occurred in recent times. In a similar case, a teenager died of cardiac arrest while dancing at a reception in Pardi (K) village, Kubheer Mandal. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved.
In yet another incident, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while walking in the corridor on the campus. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he too could not survive.
Earlier, in a separate incident, a young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.
In the most recent incident of cardiac arrest, a man succumbed just moments after stepping out of his house. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing how quickly a cardiac arrest can strike without warning.
These incidents show how dangerous cardiac arrest can be, and that it can happen to anyone, at any age.