Video: Youngsters perform bike stunts on Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youngsters were seen dangerously performing stunts on bikes on the Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, August 6. The incident came to light after videos surfaced on social media.

The youngsters are seen performing a “wheelie” and the commuters are seen distracted by the stunts. This is not the first time such antics have been carried out on the flyover.

Two boys were seen performing stunts on a bike on the Aramgarh flyover in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 6.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The two boys are seen performing a "wheelie" and the commuters are seen distracted by the stunts. This is not the… pic.twitter.com/3Tv49fJKi8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 7, 2025

Stunts claim lives of three youngsters on Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, three minors, identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed, were killed in a road accident on Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad.

The teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramghar between 12:30 am and 1:00 am.

Their joyride on the four-kilometer-long Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

Maaz died on the spot, while Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Hyderabad police issue warning

The Hyderabad traffic police has time and again issued stern warnings against dangerous stunts on public roads. They have urged youngsters to refrain from such acts, stating that stunting on flyovers endangers not just the riders but also other commuters.

Officials also mentioned that strict action will be taken against individuals found performing or promoting such stunts on social media.

Special patrol teams have been deployed to monitor accident-prone stretches in Hyderabad like the Aramghar flyover.