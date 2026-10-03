Videos: Farrhana Bhatt gets mobbed as Hyderabad fans go wild

Hyderabad: Friday night at Gudimalkapur here witnessed heavy crowds as fans thronged the SheGlam Expo Season 3 to catch a glimpse of reality TV star Farrhana Bhatt. The excitement quickly escalated as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finalist arrived at the venue as the celebrity chief guest.

Held at Kings Crown Convention, the event saw fans gather in large numbers, with many rushing towards Farrhana for selfies, handshakes and a closer glimpse of the actress.

At one point, the crowd became difficult to manage and Farrhana was mobbed by fans while making her way through the expo. Security personnel and event organisers are seen stepping in and form a protective cordon around her to escort her safely through the venue.

Despite the overwhelming response, Farrhana appeared to take the attention in good spirits and later thanked Hyderabad for the warm reception.

“Thank you Hyderabad, You’re amazing,” she wrote sharing her photos on social media after the event.

Farrhana, who rose to popularity with Bigg Boss 19 and later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is currently in the spotlight as the stunt-based reality show’s finale is set to air this weekend. She is among the finalists competing for the trophy.