Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat; search underway

Mumbai: Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, March 12, amid the ongoing budget session, police said.

After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in south Mumbai, a police official said.

Also Read Ranchi passport office receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.

The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was underway, the official added.