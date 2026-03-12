Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat; search underway

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th March 2026 12:32 pm IST
Alarm clock with a bomb threat prank, red clock face and dynamite sticks, symbolising danger during.
Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, March 12, amid the ongoing budget session, police said.

After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in south Mumbai, a police official said.

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.

The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was underway, the official added.

