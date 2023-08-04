Vidveshapu ‘Vishwaguru’: Book on Modi’s regime to be released in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A book on Modi’s regime named “Vidveshapu ‘Vishwaguru’ (Vishwaguru of Hatred)” is scheduled to be released at 6 pm on August 5, 2023, at PS Telugu University Auditorium, Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

The book by N.Venugopal will be released by Aakar Patel, writer, columnist, and author of Price of Modi Years, Our Hindu Rashtra.

The event will be presided over by the Managing Director of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

Katyayani Vidmahe, literary critic, former professor of Telugu, Kakatiya University, Akunuri Murali, IAS, convenor, Social Democratic Forum, and K Srinivas, Editor of Andhra Jyothi will introduce the book.

The vote of thanks will be presented by Mulupu Bal Reddy.