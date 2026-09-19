Viewers slam Bigg Boss 20 makers after Rohed Khan’s eviction

Mumbai: Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and Bigg Boss 20 has already witnessed its first eviction of the season. Rohed Khan is said to have been eliminated from the show in week 2, during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot held on Friday.

Rohed was directly nominated for eviction along with Aasif Khan and Tanmay Singh, aka ScoutOP, after the trio was punished for discussing nominations, which is against the rules of the Bigg Boss house.

While the official episode is yet to reveal the elimination, news of Rohed’s eviction have already surfaced online, triggering mixed reactions among viewers.

Some fans feel his eviction is fair, arguing that he did not make much of an impact during his two weeks in the house. Others, however, have questioned the makers over the show’s Extra Jeevandaan concept.

Fans question Bigg Boss 20’s Extra Jeevandaan

This season, Bigg Boss introduced the Extra Jeevandaan concept, giving contestants an additional chance to stay in the game. In the first week, Uditi Singh, who was among the least-voted contestants, was saved using the Extra Jeevandaan.

However, viewers are now slamming and questioning the makers why the same option was not used to save Rohed in Week 2.

Reacting to the reported eviction, one user wrote, “Honestly, the rules only matter when Big Boss wants them to. This happens every single season.”

Another commented, “Extra Jeevandaan concept is absolutely rubbish. It is just used according to the makers’ convenience.”

A third viewer had a more balanced take, saying that Rohed’s eviction was fair based on his contribution to the show, but questioned the way the Extra Jeevandaan rule was applied.

Another user wrote, “We know he’s not doing enough for the show but eviction is 100% unfair. That 2X concept is of no use. Otherwise Uditi ko bhi nikalte first week mein.”

With Rohed Khan’s reported eviction, 15 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will reveal how the elimination unfolds and whether the Extra Jeevandaan twist will play a role in the upcoming weeks.