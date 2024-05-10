Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to star again in THIS film?

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s alleged romance has kept fans guessing for quite some time. Despite their efforts to keep their relationship status private, their undeniable on-screen and off screen chemistry has often sparked speculation among fans and media alike.

Their captivating performances in movies like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ have garnered immense love from audiences. However, since their last collaboration in the movie ‘Dear Comrade’ in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited news of their reunion on the silver screen.

And now, it appears that their wish might soon become a reality.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his next project, to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for the film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. The announcement came on Vijay’s birthday on May 9. According to reports from Gulte, Vijay is enthusiastic about having Rashmika join him in this new venture.

Rahul Sankrityan is reportedly making every effort to bring Rashmika on board for the project. If all goes according to plan, fans can expect to witness the electrifying on-screen chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika once again. Needless to say, fans are eagerly anticipating this reunion!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on this exciting development.