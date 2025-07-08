Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is back in the news — not just for his upcoming movie Kingdom, but also for his rumored relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna. Known for his bold roles and strong screen presence, Vijay is one of the most talked-about actors in South Indian cinema. Whether it’s his movie updates or personal life, fans are always curious about him.

Vijay is all set to make a smashing comeback with his action-thriller Kingdom. Ever since the teaser dropped, social media has been on fire.

Rashmika’s Sweet Message Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna, who is often linked with Vijay, shared the teaser on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter)

This is 🔥🔥🔥💥

All the bestest to the whole team! ❤️

Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one 💃🏻💃🏻💥

July 31st is going to be a big celebration!❤️💃🏻@TheDeverakonda @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial @vamsi84 https://t.co/uUr8Ez5G1w — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 7, 2025

Vijay replied with a cute “Rushiee,” which fans loved.

Rushiee 😊

May your words come true 🤗❤️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 8, 2025

Vijay Opens Up About His Personal Life

In a recent interview, Vijay finally spoke about the constant attention on his personal life. He said, “Of course, I’m 35. I’m not single,” which grabbed headlines. However, he explained why he prefers to stay quiet about his love life.

He said, “I’ve always felt like it’s a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world, but you also want to remain anonymous. It’s some kind of psychotic dichotomy,” he shared.”

He added, “I try to keep my personal life private, but it’s hard. I enjoy the love and respect, but I don’t know if it’s for me or my movies.”

Vijay also said he wouldn’t change anything about his past. “I’ve learned from every good and bad moment. It made me who I am today.”

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, shows Vijay in two powerful roles — a police officer and a prisoner. The teaser was released recently and has gone viral for Vijay’s intense new look and action-packed scenes. The film was first planned for May 30, 2025, but will now release on July 31, 2025.