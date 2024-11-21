Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I am 35 and you think I would be single?’

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda has become a subject of widespread speculation regarding his personal life after his latest confession. He has been rumored to be in relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna for a while now.

The duo, who share a close bond, have been frequently spotted together, further fueling rumors about their romantic involvement. Rashmika’s frequent appearances at Vijay’s family gatherings have added strength to the dating claims, though neither party has publicly confirmed the relationship.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Vijay addressed questions on love, life, and his current relationship status. When asked about unconditional love, the actor expressed a thoughtful perspective, saying, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. My love comes with expectations. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love. Everything else is over-romanticized.”

Vijay also confirmed that he is not single, admitting to having dated a co-star. He added, “I’m 35, you still think I would be single? We all have to get married at some point unless it’s a choice not to.”

Rumors of Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship date back to their collaborations in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with their off-screen camaraderie, has kept fans guessing about their relationship status. Rashmika’s close relationship with Vijay’s family and their shared vacations only fuel the speculation.

On the work front, Vijay is preparing for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 12, while Rashmika gears up for the much-anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which hits theaters on December 5. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film Chhaava.