Published: 24th September 2023 6:54 pm IST
Vijay Deverakonda takes ice bath on Sunday, fans say ‘something is fishy’
Vijay Deverakonda (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Known for his works in movies like ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Liger’ among many others, actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a glimpse of his “Sunday Mornings”, leaving fans spellbound.

Vijay is an avid social media user, and his Instagram handle is an account of his daily life updates, projects, family photos, and his solo pictures. He enjoys a massive fan following of 19.3 million followers on Instagram.

Now, on Sunday, Vijay took to the photo sharing application, and shared a picture, wherein he can be seen sitting in a bath tub, full of ice cubes. Hence, he is enjoying an ice bath on the weekend.

He captioned the post as: “Sunday mornings”. The post was liked by Varun Dhawan.

Fans commented: “Why so hot.”

“Something is fishy,” said another

“Ice gonna melt soon,” added another.

Meanwhile, Vijay was recently seen in ‘Kushi’, a Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Yerani and Y. Ravi Shankar under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Vijay and Samantha with Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma in supporting roles.

Vijay plays the character of Lenin Viplav, while Samantha as Aradhya. Both are seen as husband and wife in the movie.

It released on September 1.

Posted by Mansoor Hameed
