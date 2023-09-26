Vijay Deverakonda to romance Rashmika again, details inside

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved onscreen couples of Tollywood. Rumors have been swirling for a while about their offscreen relationship, adding to the anticipation of their onscreen collaborations.

Their chemistry in hit movies like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ has left fans eagerly awaiting their reunion on the silver screen.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from Geetha Govindam (Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movie

And now, the wait for fans might be over as there’s buzz about Vijay and Rashmika possibly teaming up once again, this time for Gowtham Tinnanuri’s upcoming project. Initially, Sreeleela was set to star in the movie, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to step back from the opportunity.

Sreeleela is facing tight schedule and she is one of the busiest female stars in the Telugu film industry.

Sreeleela (Instagram)

However, it’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the casting, adding to the excitement and anticipation among fans who can’t wait to see Vijay and Rashmika’s magic onscreen again.