Vijay Deverakonda to romance Rashmika again, details inside

Rashmika and Vijay's chemistry in hit movies like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam' has left fans eagerly awaiting their reunion on the silver screen

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 12:46 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on Vijay- Rashmika dating rumours
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved onscreen couples of Tollywood. Rumors have been swirling for a while about their offscreen relationship, adding to the anticipation of their onscreen collaborations.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Their chemistry in hit movies like ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Geetha Govindam’ has left fans eagerly awaiting their reunion on the silver screen.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals her equation with Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from Geetha Govindam (Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movie

And now, the wait for fans might be over as there’s buzz about Vijay and Rashmika possibly teaming up once again, this time for Gowtham Tinnanuri’s upcoming project. Initially, Sreeleela was set to star in the movie, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to step back from the opportunity.

MS Education Academy

Sreeleela is facing tight schedule and she is one of the busiest female stars in the Telugu film industry.

Sreeleela to take break from acting, what's cooking?
Sreeleela (Instagram)

However, it’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the casting, adding to the excitement and anticipation among fans who can’t wait to see Vijay and Rashmika’s magic onscreen again.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 12:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button