Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, the South Indian actor known for his strong on-screen presence, is currently all over the news for his personal life. Recently, the actor confirmed his wedding to longtime girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, which has sparked excitement among fans. They are set to tie knot on February 26 in Udaipur.

However, this news has also brought attention to his alleged past relationship with Belgian model, Virginie.

Who is Virginie?

Virginie is a Belgian model who gained some media attention due to her connection with Vijay Deverakonda. While there is little known about her early life or career, Virginie reportedly grew close to Vijay during the filming of Pelli Choopulu in 2016. She even made a cameo in the film, playing a small role as a YouTube office employee.

Over time, Virginie and Vijay were seen together in various photos, sparking rumors of their relationship.

The Relationship Timeline

It is believed that Vijay and Virginie started dating around 2016 while working on Pelli Choopulu. As Vijay’s career began to rise after the film’s success, more photos of the two together surfaced online, which led fans to believe that they were in a serious relationship. Virginie also shared an Instagram post celebrating their four-year milestone, wishing Vijay on his birthday and calling him her “better half.”

Virginie was often seen spending time with Vijay’s family. In one photo, she was seen with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, during her 25th birthday celebration in Hyderabad. The bond between Virginie and Vijay’s family was clear, but neither Vijay nor Virginie publicly addressed the nature of their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda and Virginie’s Breakup

Though there is no official confirmation about their breakup, reports suggest that Vijay and Virginie parted ways around 2017-2018. After their split, Vijay was linked with Rashmika Mandanna, whom he met while filming Geeta Govindam. Since then, Vijay has largely kept his personal life private.

Wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, with celebrations starting on February 24, 2026, in Udaipur. They will also host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.