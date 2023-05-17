Vijay’s fans address Rashmika Mandanna as ‘sister in law’

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for quite a time now. The duo’s photographs are often shared on social media platforms. Though they never confirmed their relationship and always asserted that they are just ‘good friends’, fans never fail to ship them together.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna added fuel to the fire after she attended the song launch event for the Telugu film Baby in Hyderabad. As the film stars Anand Deverakonda, who is brother of Vijay Deverakonda too, it is rumoured that Pushpa actress attended the event because of her rumoured beau Vijay.

From media outlets to social media platforms, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship is being discussed again everywhere on internet. The video of the song launch is widely circulated and even some of the fans in the video can be heard chanting ,“Vadina…Vadina..(sister-in-law).”

Whether Rashmika is dating Vijay or not is not confirmed yet but all we can say is Mission Majnu actress has added fuel to the rumors by attending Baby’s song launch event. And if you are too waiting for the official confirmation of their relationship, do mention yes in the comments box.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor while as Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.