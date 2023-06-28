Vikarabad DSP reviews arrangements at Eidgah

Hyderabad: A day ahead of Eid Al Adha, Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Koti Reddy reviewed the arrangements at the Eidgah at Tandur. During the inspection, bomb detection squads checked the Eidgahs. He also extended the greetings to the Muslims in the district.

“Appropriate security measures have been taken in the district in view of the Eid. Personnel have been deployed, especially near the prayer halls and mosques. If anyone faces any problems, they should contact the police,” he said.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the police officers and avoid slaughtering cows and calves on the occasion.