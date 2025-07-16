Vikarabad salon attack: HC orders police protection for owner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered police protection for Feroz Khan, a salon owner in Vikarabad, who faced threats and an attack for operating a beauty parlour as a “non-mangali” individual.

On June 21, 2025, a mob led by local persons, including one named Ramesh, attacked Khan’s salon in BTS Colony, objecting to his running the business on caste-based grounds.

Despite filing a police complaint the same day, Khan alleged no protection was provided, and he continued to receive threats that impeded his right to carry on his occupation.

Justice T Vinod Kumar, hearing the case, upheld Khan’s fundamental right to practice any profession under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The Court directed the police to maintain regular patrols at the salon for one month, ensuring visits every three hours during business hours, and to keep a logbook of these patrols.

The police were also instructed to continue investigating the attack and take appropriate action against those involved.

The government pleader assured the Court that the police dispersed the mob and registered a case (Crime No. 251 of 2025) following the incident.