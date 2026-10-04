Vikarabad woman’s skeletal remains found days after she went missing

The accused murdered her and set her body on fire before disposing of the remains in the Devasur River.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Portrait of a woman with black hair, wearing a black top and a necklace, against a grey background.
Gandham Amruthamma,

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman who went missing from Chellapur village in Vikarabad on September 18 was allegedly murdered by a man known to her. Police recovered her skeletal remains from a river near Devasur.

Police have identified Mangali Anand as the accused. He was reportedly close to Gandham Amruthamma, the victim. A dispute between the two over pledging jewellery led to the murder.

Confessing, Anand told police that he took Amruthamma to the Vennached forest, murdered her, and set her body on fire before disposing of the remains in the Devasur River.

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Her mortal remains were sent to a forensic laboratory for examination and identification.

Police are continuing the investigation to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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