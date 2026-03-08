Vikas Khanna: Indian cuisine in the west is on the cusp of metamorphosis

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who recently wrapped up the 9th season of the cooking based reality show ‘MasterChef India’, has spoken up on the evolution of cuisines, and how it leaves a fine imprint on cultures across the world.

Vikas spoke with IANS on the sets of ‘MasterChef India’ while shooting for the finale with Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur. He shared that culinary art never stops evolving unlike a frame painting.

He told IANS, “I think cuisines are forever evolving, they are never going to be stagnant and framed like the Mona Lisa has become framed. Cuisines are alive, cuisines are always living, transforming, and I always see cuisines, especially Indian cuisine, evolving in the West”.

He further mentioned, “It’s on the cusp of metamorphosis, a continuous metamorphosis where they will keep changing their colors, their forms, their shapes, their flavors, their service, their auras, their decors, but the roots are stuck on comfort. Like we sometimes say in ‘MasterChef India’, ‘You didn’t cook for me, you cooked for my childhood’. The inception and growth of every cuisine will come from those points of intervals”.

“It’s based on how we are evolving as humans, and of course, the trades and everything in society is a reflection in our cuisine”, he added.

Vikas Khanna trained in culinary arts and later built an international career in the United States. He served as the executive chef and co-owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Junoon in New York City, which received a Michelin star for several consecutive years. He is widely known in India as a judge on the television cooking competition ‘MasterChef India’, where he has appeared across multiple seasons alongside other professional chefs and culinary experts.

In addition to television, he has authored several cookbooks focused on Indian cuisine and regional culinary traditions. He has also been associated with food diplomacy and charitable initiatives related to hunger relief. His work often highlights traditional Indian cooking techniques and ingredients while presenting them to an international audience through restaurants, books, and television.