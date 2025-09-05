Vikrant Massey out, Jitendra Kumar in as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur

Hyderabad: Mirzapur is one of the most loved crime series in India. Fans went crazy for its powerful story, strong dialogues, and unforgettable characters. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu became huge stars through this show. Now, the makers are bringing Mirzapur to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Film.

Vikrant Massey Will Not Return

In the first season, Vikrant Massey played Bablu Pandit, a calm and smart character who quickly became a fan favourite. But his journey ended too soon when Bablu was killed. Many viewers were upset, and so was Massey. When the film was announced, he was offered the role again but decided not to return. He felt the same thing might happen with his character. The makers and Massey ended things on good terms.

Jitendra Kumar Becomes Bablu

The producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, wanted someone who could carry Bablu’s smart and simple nature. They chose Jitendra Kumar, known for Kota Factory and Panchayat. Jitendra is very popular with young audiences and is said to have received a big fee for this role. Fans are eager to see how he brings Bablu to life on the big screen.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLPNTv-Iu3-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The main stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shweta Tripathi are all returning. New actors like Ravi Kishan and Mohit Malik are also joining. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios, the film will finish shooting by December and release in theatres in 2026.