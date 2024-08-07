Vinesh Phogat disqualification: Akhilesh demands thorough investigation

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the “technical reasons” for wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50 kg final bout.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event.

“There should be a thorough investigation into the technical reasons behind Vinesh Phogat not being able to take part in the final and the truth and the real reason behind it should come to the fore,” Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X.

विनेश फोगाट के फ़ाइनल में न खेल पाने की चर्चा के तकनीकी कारणों की गहरी जाँच-पड़ताल हो और सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि सच्चाई क्या है और इसके पीछे की असली वजह क्या है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 7, 2024

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) later confirmed Phogat’s disqualification and requested privacy for the wrestler.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning,” the IOA stated.