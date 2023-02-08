Vinod Kumar seeks UoH satellite campus at Warangal, Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar requested the Union Education Ministry to offer five-year integrated courses through the establishment of a satellite campus of the University of Hyderabad at Karimnagar or Warangal.

He wrote a letter to the Ministry demanding assurance of quality higher education for students from the socially and economically backward sections.

“Many social welfare schools and more than 1,000 Gurukul residential schools have been established and are being run successfully in Telangana. As a result, many young students from marginalised and poor sections are able to pursue their school education,” read his letter.

He further said that several students from these institutions were able to secure admission into reputed premier educational institutions like IIT, IIM and Central universities.

Vinod Kumar also requested the Union Minister to provide a domicile quota of 30 percent for students of Telangana for admission into the UoH while pointing out that similar quotas were being offered in the Pondicherry University, National Law School of India University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.