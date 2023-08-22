Violence during Mahaviri march in Bihar’s Motihari

Soon, the situation turned ugly with the group assaulting the other with lathis.

22nd August 2023
Patna: At least six persons were injured in a clash between two groups during Mahaviri March on the occasion of Nag Panchami in Pipra village of Bihar’s Motihari district.

The violence was triggered when a group of people organised a Mahaviri march in the village. They were demonstrating lathis with loud devotional songs when people from another group allegedly pelted stones at them.

Around six persons were injured in the clash and were admitted to Sadar hospital where their conditions are stated to be stable.

Police present there, however, acted swiftly and used a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Earlier in Bagaha, around 12 people were injured in a similar clash during Mahaviri march on Monday.

