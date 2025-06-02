Violence erupts in Bengal over beef transport; VHP observes 24-hour bandh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, June 2, observed a 24-hour bandh in West Bengal’s Siliguri district, following an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Saturday, May 31.

According to VHP Bengal and Sikkim general secretary, Laxman Bansal, a group of people allegedly ransacked the house of BJP worker, Amit Gupta, hit him and one of his relatives on their heads, and later attacked a nearby shop. “The police have not done anything after the attack. We have called the bandh in protest of that,” he said.

Local reports suggest the attack may have been a retaliation for an earlier assault on a local meat seller and his grandmother, allegedly by VHP members who accused them of transporting beef.

On May 30, Nur Mohammed and his grandmother were travelling near Balason Bridge on NH10 when VHP members reportedly stopped their vehicle, dragged them out and carried out an assault. They set the vehicle ablaze, chanting provocative slogans.

The situation was brought under control after police intervened. Three VHP men were arrested.

The following morning, a group of people turned up at the Matigara police station to protest Nur Mohammed’s assault. They submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of those involved.

VHP members claim that the group attacked Amit Gupta.

Police have been deployed in Matigara to avoid any communal clash. “Two persons have been detained in connection with Saturday’s incident. Our officers are probing both incidents. Any attempt to breach the law and order will be firmly dealt with,” said deputy commissioner of police Biswachand Thakur.