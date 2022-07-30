Viral: Here’s how much Sana Khan paid for her Hajj Pilgrimage

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan recently completed her first Hajj- a key pillar of Islam, along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Sana, who is very active on social media, kept her followers updated with a plethora of pictures and videos from her pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Sana Khan is back in India and she is still sharing glimpses of her memorable trip. A week ago, she took to Instagram to share a video of her trip as she returned from Makkah to Mumbai and thanked her travel partner Al-Khalid Tours for “making everything so easy for all the hajjis”. In fact, a look through her Instagram feed and you will notice that throughout her entire Hajj trip, Sana didn’t fail to mention and thank her travel partners.

Also Read Sana Khan gives a glimpse of her lavish home [Photos]

Al-Khalid Tours is a reputed Mumbai-based travel agency that specializes in Umrah and Hajj packages throughout the year. From the looks of Sana Khan’s social media, it seems like Al-Khalid Tours provided her with a lavish trip given the fact she stayed in luxurious hotels and traveled in private vehicles. So how much did she splurge on her Hajj pilgrimage? Scroll ahead to find out.

Cost of Sana Khan’s Hajj Pilgrimage

As per reports, the basic Hajj package offered by Al-Khalid Tours costs around Rs. 7.75 lakhs and it includes, air tickets, Hajj Visa and Draft, Full Board accommodation, private transfers, and 24X7 room service.

However, Sana Khan and her husband had opted for a Premium package considering the kind of hotels she stayed in. So, reportedly, the couple spent around Rs. 10- 12 lakhs per person for their Hajj pilgrimage.