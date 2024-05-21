Viral pic: Allu Arjun’s day outing at local dhaba in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Iconstar Allu Arjun, the charismatic star of the upcoming film “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” and his wife, Sneha Reddy, were recently spotted enjoying a humble lunch at a local dabha. A candid photo of the couple, shared by an enthusiastic fan, has since captured the hearts of netizens, going viral for all the right reasons.

The photo, which surfaced on social media earlier today, showcases Allu Arjun engaged in a phone conversation while Sneha Reddy is seen delighting in the meal before her. The setting is humble—a testament to the couple’s down-to-earth nature, a stark contrast to the glitz and glamour typically associated with Tollywood’s elite.

Simplicity of #AlluArjun 🛐

Allu Arjun spotted at random Dhaba while having Lunch with his wife @AlluSnehaReddy_ pic.twitter.com/0jEtfIA5ax — Dynamo 🐉🪓 (@Dynamo_tweetz) May 21, 2024

Fans were quick to commend the “Pushpa” actor’s simplicity, with many expressing admiration for the couple’s choice of a non-airconditioned local dhaba for their meal. The image, taken from a distance, reflects a moment of normalcy rarely seen in the public lives of celebrities.

As Allu Arjun gears up for the release of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024, this viral moment serves as a reminder of the actor’s relatable persona off-screen.