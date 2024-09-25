Viral pic: Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Deepika Padukone at SRK’s house

Mumbai: Coldplay fans are over the moon as the band prepares for their much-awaited return to India in 2025. And now, a throwback photo of lead singer Chris Martin with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone from 2016 has resurfaced online, adding even more excitement to the upcoming concerts. This photo, taken at a party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, has reignited fan nostalgia and anticipation.

The Viral Chris Martin Photo at Mannat

In 2016, Coldplay performed in India as part of the Global Citizen Festival, delivering a spectacular show that left fans in awe. After the performance, Shah Rukh Khan threw an exclusive party at his iconic residence, Mannat, where Chris Martin and Deepika Padukone were seen deep in conversation. The viral image has reminded fans of Coldplay’s connection with India, further boosting the excitement for their upcoming shows in 2025.

Chris Martin, Deepika and Freida Pinto at Mannat pic.twitter.com/C67MByJnCx — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) September 24, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan: The Host of International Icons

Shah Rukh Khan is known for hosting some of the most memorable parties for international celebrities. Over the years, his home, Mannat, has welcomed stars like Marshmello, Alan Walker, David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and, of course, Coldplay. His ability to blend Bollywood charm with international stardom has made these events legendary.

Coldplay has officially announced three shows in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. The concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium. Tickets for the first two dates sold out in record time, prompting the band to add a third show due to overwhelming demand. Fans eager to attend the concerts experienced long queues and website crashes as they rushed to grab their tickets.

To ensure the concerts are more accessible, Coldplay will also offer “Infinity Tickets,” priced at Rs. 2000 each. These tickets, sold in pairs, will be available starting November 22, 2024, giving fans a budget-friendly option to enjoy the show with a friend.