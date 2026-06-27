Mumbai: Celebrity couple Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have once again become the centre of social media attention after a viral photograph triggered speculation that the two have secretly tied the knot.

The rumours began after a picture of Hardik and Mahieka surfaced online. In the image, Mahieka is seen wearing sindoor while posing alongside the Indian cricketer, as an elderly woman holds their hands. The photograph quickly went viral, with several social media users claiming that the couple had got married in a private ceremony.

However, there is no official confirmation to support these claims. Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has addressed the speculation, and no credible evidence has emerged to suggest that the couple has exchanged wedding vows.

The viral image alone does not confirm a marriage, making the reports purely speculative at this stage.

Considering that Hardik and Mahieka have been open about their relationship on social media over the past year, many fans believe they would have publicly announced such a major milestone if they had indeed tied the knot. It is also possible that the viral picture was simply taken during a personal trip, with the elderly woman being someone they met during their visit.

Hardik Pandya’s personal life has remained under the spotlight since his divorce from Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic in July 2024. The former couple, who married in 2020, continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma’s relationship

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Rumours of Hardik dating Mahieka first surfaced in September 2025 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the cricketer featuring in the model’s Instagram posts. A month later, the duo made their relationship public on social media. Since then, they have frequently shared pictures and videos together, while Mahieka has also been spotted cheering for Hardik during the IPL 2026 season and India’s international assignments, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

For now, despite the buzz surrounding the viral photograph, there is no verified confirmation that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are married.