Hyderabad: Prabhas, the pan-India superstar, is all set to return to the big screen with one of his most exciting films, The Raja Saab. Known for his huge fan base and blockbuster movies, Prabhas is trying something new this time — a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, known for his fun and entertaining films.

Fans have been waiting for months, and now the wait is almost over. The teaser of The Raja Saab will release on June 16, 2025, at 10:52 AM. But just as fans were getting ready to celebrate, something shocking happened.

When we said it… we meant it. 😌🔥



June 16th….🌋#TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/IDdCMdX7Ci — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025

Teaser Gets Leaked Online

A few days before the teaser’s official release, parts of it were leaked on social media, surprising fans and upsetting the film’s team. The clips started spreading fast, and many people began sharing them without knowing the damage it could cause.

The film’s team quickly shared a strong message online. They warned that strict action would be taken against anyone posting or forwarding the leaked clips. They requested fans to support the movie by not watching or sharing leaked content and to wait for the official teaser to enjoy the full experience.

Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found….



We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience….



Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware. ⚠️ — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025

The Raja Saab Teaser Event in Hyderabad

Even though the teaser was leaked, the team is going ahead with their official teaser launch event. It is planned to happen at a special indoor set in Aziznagar, Hyderabad, where much of the film was shot. Reports say that national media will attend the event, and the team is planning something special and “spooky” for fans.

The teaser will also be shown in select theatres, though the full list of locations and timings is yet to be announced. Fans are already sharing their excitement online and can’t wait to see Prabhas on the big screen.

Star Cast and Story Highlights

The Raja Saab has a strong star cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Duttplays the role of Prabhas’ grandfather, and there are talks that Prabhas may be seen in a double role. This mix of comedy, horror, and strong casting is making fans even more curious.

Music for the film is composed by Thaman S, who is known for his hit songs. The movie is produced by People Media Factory and is all set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.