Viral: Priyanka Chopra flaunts Rs 12 crore diamond necklace

Mumbai: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is in India celebrating her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. As always, she wowed everyone with her stunning outfit and jewelry.

A Necklace Worth Crores

At the Sangeet ceremony, Priyanka wore a dazzling Bulgari necklace that caught everyone’s attention. Made of pink gold and small diamonds, it featured seven pear-shaped morganites, nine cabochon amethysts, and six cushion mandarin garnets. The cost? A massive Rs. 12 crore! The luxurious necklace perfectly matched her outfit and made her look even more elegant.

Fairytale Gown for the Mehendi

For the Mehendi ceremony, Priyanka skipped the usual green lehenga and chose a beautiful white floral gown by designer Rahul Mishra. The gown had colorful embroidery and a princess-style corset, making her look like a fairytale princess.

She kept her makeup soft with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and wavy hair, adding to her charm.

A Family Celebration

Priyanka was seen happily posing with her in-laws, who wore traditional Indian outfits. Her brother, Siddharth, a film producer, is getting married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. The couple has been together since 2019 and attended many grand events with Priyanka and Nick Jonas.