Viral report: SS Rajamouli paid HUGE for Naatu Naatu Oscar win?

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR broke several records and the movie managed to remain in headlines since its release. The Naatu Naatu track of the movie won the Best Original song at the 95th Academy Award and the whole of India is proud of the RRR team. Composed by MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu is the first Indian language song which won the Oscars for Best Original Song.

The lead actors along with the RRR team are enjoying the success of the film currently but Jacqueline Fernandez’s makeup artist Shaan Muttathil claims that the RRR team bought the Oscar award with money. He took to the comments section of an Instagram post about Naatu Naatu bagging an Academy Award and wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.”

The comment of Shaan Muttathil went viral on the internet and fans of the RRR team claimed that Muttathil was jealous of Rajamouli’s team as his friend Jacqueline’s song did not win the award.

Relevant to mention here that Naatu Naatu outperformed ‘Applause’ from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Tell It Like a Woman to win the Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Some internet users said that Shaan is jealous as Naatu Naatu’s song beats Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Diane Warren’s Applause, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life.

The song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. While accepting his award, Keeravaani said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to the carpenter here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind… So was Rajamouli’s and my family… ‘RRR’, pride of every Indian. Thank you.”

Besides RRR, The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.