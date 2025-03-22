Viral: Sunflower field near Hyderabad is the new must-visit spot

Hyderabad’s outskirts boast scenic beauty, but sunflower fields are still a rare sight here. So when an Instagram influencer shared a reel of a stunning sunflower field near the city, it quickly caught the internet’s attention. Nature lovers and photographers were instantly drawn to the mesmerizing sight, eager to discover where this hidden gem was located.

With Hyderabad’s rising interest in offbeat natural spots, this picturesque field has now become the city’s newest must-visit destination. But where exactly is it, how long will the blooms last and what makes it so special? Siasat.com has the answers.

Where is Hyderabad’s viral sunflower field?

According to travel influencer Arshiya’s reel, she stumbled upon the sunflower field on her way to Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir. It is located inside KASA Farm in Muddapur, a village along the route to the reservoir.

Muddapur lies on the Hyderabad-Mancherial highway and the Hyderabad-Ramagundam highway, which is the most common route taken to Kondapochamma. Located around 73 km from Hyderabad and requiring a two hour drive, the field is an easy stop to make.

Fee? The sunflower field does not have an entry fee and visitors are welcome to explore and take pictures. However, since it is part of a private farm, visitors are expected to be respectful to the crops and avoid trampling the flowers.

When to visit? While there are no particular months, sunflowers do thrive in Indian summers, typically blooming between March and June. This makes now the perfect time to visit the field before the flowers start to wilt or are harvested.