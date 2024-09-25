Viral tweet: What did Mahira Khan learn from Shah Rukh Khan?

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, a celebrated name in the entertainment industry, continues to leave an indelible mark with her charm and versatility. Her career took off with the critically acclaimed 2011 film Bol, and she has won hearts with popular projects such as Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, among others.

In 2017, she made a significant leap by debuting in Bollywood with the film Raees, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which became a milestone in her career.

And now, after a long break, Mahira hosted an ‘Ask Mahira‘ session on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). During the interactive session, she answered a range of questions, offering insights into her personal life and career.

One particular question from a fan in India caught the attention of many. The fan asked, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees?” Mahira’s response was heartfelt and succinct as she quoted Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “Give happiness a chance baby.”

‘Give happiness a chance baby’ 🙂 https://t.co/BARU6S8Yci — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2024

The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira in Raees was widely appreciated by fans across both Bollywood and Pakistani cinema. Their on-screen pairing, particularly in the hit song Zaalima, became iconic, with many still cherishing their magical chemistry. Some even argue that Shah Rukh Khan has rarely looked as charismatic on screen in the last decade as he did alongside Mahira. With the recent lifting of the ban on Pakistani artists in India, fans are hoping to see the duo reunite for future projects.

On the professional front, Mahira is gearing up for her much-anticipated return to the screen with the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new venture, excited to see her once again in a fresh and promising role.