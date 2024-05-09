Viral Vada Pav girl buys Mustang, next to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Mumbai: Internet’s viral ‘Vada Pav Girl,’ Chandrika Dixit, who hails from Delhi, has been capturing public attention a lot lately. She has been keeping the town talking with her viral videos.

Chandrika, who runs a fast food stall in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi, made headlines recently when the police officials reportedly took action after she got into an heated confrontation with the locals over roadblocks.

She is now back in news and this time with a viral video featuring her in a lavish ride in a nearly Rs. 1 crore Ford Mustang. In other Instagram clips, she is flaunting her iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods, raising eyebrows about her source of wealth.

The video has left many questioning how a simple Vada Pav vendor could afford such luxury. Netizens are wondering about the authenticity of her ownership of the car. While some believe it could be a promotional stunt, others remain skeptical.

Well, wait. Not just that, she is also rumoured to be in talks for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yes, you read that right!

Vada Pav Girl In Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Latest buzz suggest that Chandrika has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and rumors circulating that she may have already secured a spot on the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, there’s been no official confirmation yet.

The preparations for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are underway and the show expected to kick off in June, the inclusion of Chandrika Dixit would certainly add an interesting twist. Do you want to see her in the show? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.