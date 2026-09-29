Mumbai: The internet has a strange way of making videos go viral and sometimes, celebrities end up at the centre of claims they have absolutely nothing to do with. In the latest instance, a video showing a man being taken away by men in civil outfits has gone viral with a rather unexpected name attached to it, stand-up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows a group of men in civil clothes taking a man whose face is covered towards a Bolero vehicle. The person recording the video can also be heard saying “Munawar Faruqui”, leading some users to claim that the man being taken away is the comedian.

What does the viral post claim?

The video was shared by an X user who claimed that the incident took place around 1:30 AM on March 27, 2024. According to the post, information had been received about action being taken against Munawar Faruqui and several others.

The user further claimed that the operation was carried out by officers from the Social Service Branch under Police Inspector Nitin Poddar and that Munawar and the others were eventually brought out by the officers.

The post asked viewers to look at the “entire sequence of events” and questioned what exactly had happened during the operation.

The video subsequently began gaining attention, with Munawar’s name being repeatedly mentioned in connection with the incident.

However, Munawar himself has now reacted to the viral post, making it clear that he is not the person seen in the video.

Munawar Faruqui reacts

Munawar eventually came across the post and had a rather sarcastic response to the claim.

Reacting to the video on X, the comedian wrote, “Mai bhi khudko hi dhundh raha hun video mai.”

His comment quickly caught attention, with several users pointing out that the video had been shared with a claim that was not backed by any apparent verification.

The incident has once again highlighted how old or unrelated videos can resurface on social media with misleading captions, especially when a celebrity’s name is attached to them.

Munawar Faruqui’s past arrest

Munawar Faruqui has previously been arrested in a case that dates back to January 2021. He was detained in Indore over allegations of hurting religious sentiments and making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a stand-up comedy show.

However, reports at the time noted that he had not actually performed the alleged material at the show. He spent around 35 days in judicial custody before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on February 5, 2021.