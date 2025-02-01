Viral Video: Korean version of Pakistani hit song ‘Kahani Suno’

Islamabad: The super hit Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalil became a global sensation when it dropped in 2022. From Instagram reels to YouTube shorts, it was everywhere, on every playlist and every lip!

And now, the song is making waves once again, but this time in Korean! South Korean singer Song Won Sub, popularly known as Asia Cord, has released a mesmerizing Korean rendition of Kahani Suno 2.0, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The song, originally sung by Kaifi Khalil, was widely loved across Pakistan and beyond. With this new Korean adaptation, Asia Cord is receiving the same overwhelming love and appreciation.

He shared the cover on his YouTube channel, and within no time, the video went viral. Social media users have showered praise on the singer for his soulful rendition, applauding the unique cultural fusion.

The original track was featured in the Pakistani drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, starring Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz.