Viral video of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparks dating buzz

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have stirred up dating rumors again with their appearance at a Diwali party hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The two were seen sharing a warm hug at the event, sparking even more talk about their rumored relationship. While neither Ibrahim nor Palak has confirmed their status, their frequent public appearances keep fans guessing.

A Friendly Hug That Caught Attention

At the Diwali bash, Ibrahim wore a stylish black outfit, while Palak kept it casual in a brown top and blue jeans. Ibrahim greeted Palak with a hug as she arrived, and the two spent time chatting with actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. Their easy connection was captured on video and quickly shared by paparazzi, making waves on social media.

Past Rumors and Family Reactions

This isn’t the first time Ibrahim and Palak have been linked. Earlier this year, Palak was seen leaving Ibrahim’s house, adding to the rumors. Palak’s mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, spoke about the rumors in an interview, explaining that while Palak usually laughs them off, sometimes they can be difficult to handle. “She’s still young and tries to ignore the gossip, but it can be tough at times,” Shweta said.

Palak has also addressed the rumors, saying she and Ibrahim are just friends. “We were out with a group, but it got turned into a story. He’s a sweet guy, and we’re good friends,” she explained.

Ibrahim’s Bollywood Debut and Palak’s Growing Career

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, will soon make his Bollywood debut in Sarzameen with actress Kajol. Meanwhile, Palak recently made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As both continue to grow in their careers, fans are eager to see what’s next for the rumored pair.