Viral video: Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda off to Udaipur for wedding

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two popular South Indian actors, have confirmed they are getting married. The couple, known as “VIROSH” by their fans, were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, causing excitement among their supporters. A video of their airport appearance quickly went viral on social media.

Rashmika wore a grey blazer and a white shirt, while Vijay wore a white shirt and a leather jacket. Both were seen smiling and walking with their teams as they headed to Udaipur for their wedding. The wedding will be a private event, with only close friends and family attending.

The Wedding of “VIROSH”

After months of rumours, Vijay and Rashmika confirmed their relationship on social media. In their post, they thanked their fans for calling them “VIROSH” and said, “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH.’ So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH.’”

AI generation disabled

The wedding will take place on February 26, 2026, at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur. This secluded venue in the Aravallis is perfect for their private ceremony, which will be attended by about 100 guests, including a few politicians and film directors.

After the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika will host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The reception will be a larger celebration with more guests to mark their new beginning.

The couple’s wedding announcement has made fans very happy. Many people are congratulating them on social media and are excited to see the couple begin their new journey together.