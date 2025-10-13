Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to Sikandar director AR Murugadoss’ comments about him being “unprofessional” and arriving late on set. The 2025 Eid release, Sikandar, failed to impress audiences and underperformed at the box office. Following the film’s failure, Murugadoss had openly criticized the actor, claiming that shooting schedules had to be adjusted because of Salman’s late arrivals.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman addressed the controversy in his trademark witty style. When comedian Ravi Gupta asked the actor to name films he regretted doing, Salman recalled his early 90s outings, saying, “Suryavanshi (1992) and Nishchay (1992).”

When asked if there were any recent regrets, Salman clarified, “Nayi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha. (I don’t regret doing any film in recent times. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good).”

What Bhaijaan said about the director’s remarks

Taking a clear jibe at AR Murugadoss, the Tiger 3 star continued sarcastically, “Lekin kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha. (I used to arrive on set by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said. But my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his released, and the actor of that film used to reach the set by 6).”

Salman further revealed how Sikandar changed hands during production, adding, “Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki. (Initially, the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid left. Then Murugadoss also moved on and made a film in the South).”

He ended his statement with a tongue-in-cheek remark about Murugadoss’ latest directorial,

“Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi… (smiles)… Sikandar se badi blockbuster. (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big and a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar).”

#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss – the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. 🔥 Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

Earlier, in an interview with Valaipechu Voice, AR Murugadoss had spoken about the challenges of shooting with Salman Khan. The filmmaker had stated, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there.”

He also explained how the late-night schedules affected others on set, adding, “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off.”

Despite Sikandar’s underwhelming performance, Salman maintains he has no regrets about taking up the project. With a career spanning nearly four decades, the superstar has seen his share of highs and lows but continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most beloved figures.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, co-starring Chitrangda Singh.