Viral video shows burqa-clad schoolgirls dancing, mgt apologises

The incident occurred at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

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Schoolgirls in burqas dancing outdoors under a pink canopy with green trees.

Uttar Pradesh: A video of schoolgirls wearing burqas and dancing to songs mainly Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Bollywood has gone viral on social media platforms, evoking strong criticism and a subsequent apology from the school administration.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district at Knowledge Beam Academy school during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

A group of young girls wearing burqas entered the stage dancing, amid loud cheers.

Subhan Bakery

The video drew objections from people in both Muslim and Hindu communities, with demands for action against the management.

School manager Ram Suresh apologised, saying there was no ill intention against any religious community. He also said that the girls on the stage were all Hindus. “I am extremely sorry about what happened. My aim was to entertain people, and not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. I will not repeat this in future,” he said.

The District Basic Education Officer, Amit Kumar Singh, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

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